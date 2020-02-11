Super Bowl 2020: How long is the match? When is half-time? When will it finish?

Super Bowl 2020 takes place tonight as the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers – but how long is the match, when is half-time and when will the game finish?

The 54th edition of the of the Super Bowl promises to be another classic showdown. The Chiefs are featuring in their first NFL showpiece in 50 years after their AFC Championship win over the Tennessee Titans.

The 49ers will compete for the Vince Lombardi trophy for the first time since 2013, when they lost out to the Baltimore Ravens. The San Francisco team beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game to set up the clash with the Chiefs. The game will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins. Here, Express Sport has rounded up what fans can expect from Super Bowl 2020.

Super Bowl 2020: How long is the match? The game is due to start at 11.30pm in the UK, which is 6.30pm ET. On average, the Super Bowl takes three hours and 44 minutes to complete. Super Bowl 2020: When is half-time? Half-time comes after the game’s first two 15-minute quarters are over.

It’s hard to say exactly what time this will be as it depends on how the action unfolds. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be performing in the famous half-time show. Super Bowl 2020: When will it finish? An NFL game consists of 60 minutes of play but in reality, this takes much longer due to clock stoppages, timeouts and commercial breaks. However, fans can expect the Super Bowl to be wrapped up by around 4am.

Super Bowl 2020: How can I watch? Build-up to the match will be shown on BBC Two from 11pm, before coverage switches to BBC One at 11.25pm. Fans will also be able to stream the action via the iPlayer app and on the BBC website. Sky Sports will also be broadcasting the event on their Main Event and Action channels. Existing customers can stream the Super Bowl through the Sky Go app, which can be downloaded across a host of devices.

