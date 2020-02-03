Super Bowl 2020: How will NFL pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during Super Bowl?

SUPER BOWL 2020 will honour NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash exactly one week ago. Here’s how the NFL will honour the LA Laker.

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant will be honoured at the Super Bowl this Sunday. Kobe, his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday, January 26.

Today marks one week since 41-year-old Kobe died and is also the date of the Super Bowl. This year’s Super Bowl will be between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. Here’s how Kobe will be honoured during the biggest sporting event of the year.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has confirmed the late athlete will indeed be honoured at the Super Bowl. The commissioner said at a press conference on Wednesday, the league is planning a tribute at the game, and will also honour former Minnesota Vikings Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman. Doleman died of cancer on Wednesday, January 29 at age 58. He said: ”I’m proud the way our league responded and the way the fans responded.

Goodell didn’t elaborate on how the NBA legend will be recognised at the Super Bowl. However, musicians Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, who are performing at the halftime show, said they’ll honour him. Shakira said: ”Life is so fragile. And that’s why we have to live every moment as intensely as we can. “And I think we’ll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday.

“And we’ll be celebrating life and celebrating diversity in this country. “I’m sure he’ll be very proud to see the message that we’re going to try to convey onstage.” The death of the American athlete has been mourned far beyond the borders of the United States and the Lakers, Kobe’s team for 20 years, paid tribute their biggest star during their first game since his death this week. The other victims of the helicopter crash included Kobe’s daughter Gianna, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa; Sarah Chester and her daughter, Payton; assistant girls basketball coach Christina Mauser; and pilot Ara Zobayan.

How to watch Super Bowl 2020 Live television coverage of the Super Bowl will be shown on BBC One and BBC Two. The build-up to the big match begins on BBC Two at 11pm before coverage switches to BBC One at 11.25pm. Fans will also be able to stream the action via the iPlayer app and on the BBC website.

In addition, Sky Sports will be broadcasting the event on channels Sky Sports Action, Mix and Main Event from 10pm. Existing customers can stream the Super Bowl through the Sky Go app, which can be downloaded across a host of devices. Super Bowl is due to kick-off at 11.30pm in the UK. Schedules and coverage times are subject to late changes.

