Super Bowl 2020: Shakira sparks outrage amid accusations of lip-syncing – ‘Don’t get it!’

JENNIFER LOPEZ left Twitter users gushing following her scintillating Super Bowl 2020 performance on Sunday night, while fellow performer Shakira was accused of lip-syncing.

During a glitzy performance both musicians played a plethora of their best tunes, including Shakira’s ‘Hips Don’t Lies’. In an emotional performance, even J-Lo’s daughter Emme got in on the act and took centre stage. Twitter erupted following the performance.

One wrote: “I mean … I still don’t get the Shakira thing …” Another replied: “I cannot believe Shakira is forty-three” A third responded: “Is Shakira lip-syncing.”

Jennifer wrote: “So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira! Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do. “#LetsGetLoud #GirlPower#.” The photo has already accumulated over a million likes from fans who were eagerly anticipating the sizzling duo’s performance. Meanwhile, Shakira had been teasing fans with behind the scenes footage of herself at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on her Instagram.

It is the first time the two recording artists, who have sold over 150 million records worldwide combined, performed together. Shakira expressed her excitement about the momentous occasion of being onstage in front of millions on her 43rd birthday “I’m so honored to be taking on one of the world’s biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world, and to top it off, on my birthday! “This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!”