Super Bowl cheerleaders prepare for Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl cheerleaders are gearing up for the big night ahead.
The Super Bowl cheerleaders are getting set for a big night in Miami, and have already been spotted getting set for the event. The match pits the final two teams going for the NFL Championship.
And the star-studded event is set to see Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garappolo go head to head.
The two QBs are the big stars of the day but there will be famous faces everywhere you look with the likes of Jay Z, with daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, and Emily Ratajkowski have already been seen at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
And also spotted at the stadium are the cheerleaders who have been flexing their muscles in anticipation of their big moment in the spot light.
The match is expected to be high scoring
And Mahomes has sent a warning to the 49ers.
Mahomes, the young star set to become the face of the sport, thinks coach Andy Reid’s work ethic gives them a huge chance at glory.
The young quarterback was close to tears after they beat the Packers: “It’s amazing.
“To be a part of Chiefs’ kingdom and to do it here in Arrowhead Stadium for these fans. The people deserve it.
“And we’re not done yet. You see coach Reid and how much work he puts in and it transfers to this entire team.
“We’re going to take advantage of that every day until the Super Bowl and then we’re going to go out and play our best football.
“It’s awesome. I’m lucky to be a part of this team. It makes my job a lot easier.”
However Sky Sports analyst Neil Reynolds thinks it is a tough one to predict.
“This is such a tough Super Bowl to predict, it really is a coin-flip game because of the greatness of Patrick Mahomes,” he said.
“But I’ve seen great quarterbacks taken down by defenses in the past, most notably Seattle to Peyton Manning in New York.
“I think the 49ers’ pass rush is going to have a day. They have got a strong running game as well so I’m thinking San Francisco win it, something like 34-17 – I actually think they are going to do a bit of a number.
“I hope I’m wrong, I hope Mahomes lights it up, but I really like the 49ers in this one.”