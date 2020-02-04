Super Bowl fans slam ‘Tin Man’ and ‘Ali G lookalike’ Bad Bunny during half time show

Not everybody was impressed with the Super Bowl half-time show.

NFL fans were left in hysterics by the attire worn by Super Bowl half-time performer Bad Bunny. The rapper appeared alongside Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

The Super Bowl got off to a brilliant opener with the Kansas City getting off to a flying start. Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes traded plays throughout the opener, with both teams scoring a touchdown and field goal apiece. The two teams went into the break level, and the 49ers will have the ball from the start of the third quarter. Millions of eyes are on the big game, partly due to the half-time show.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were the two performing artists billed. The pair both performed songs individually, before collaborating for the second half of the show. For Shakira's section, she was joined by Puerto-Rican singer Bad Bunny, who appeared dressed in an all-silver getup. Fans were left in hysterics by his choice of clothing, branding him the 'Tin Man' from the Wizard of Oz and an Ali-G lookalike.

One tweeted: “Bad bunny out here looking like he escaped Wizard of Oz, somebody come get Tin Man.” “Bad bunny out here looking like the tin man,” another posted. “Yo what is Ali G doing out there dressed like the tin man,” another joked. “Loving shakira but bad bunny looks like a condom,” one posted.