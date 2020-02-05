Super Bowl live stream: How to watch 49ers vs Chiefs online and on TV

SUPER BOWL 2020 will see millions of NFL fans gather around the TV as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Here’s how to watch Super Bowl LIV online and on TV.

Super Bowl 2020 takes place on Sunday, February 2 and will run into the early hours of Monday for UK fans. The clash will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida and see San Francisco 49ers take on Kansas City Chiefs.

This is the first time the teams have met in a Super Bowl. The 49ers last booked a spot in the Super Bowl in 2012, but have not won the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy since 1995. For the Chiefs, it’s been a whopping 50 years since their sole Super Bowl win. Millions of NFL fans around the world are expected to tune in as the Super Bowl kicks off and Express.co.uk has everything you need to know.

How to watch Super Bowl 2020 online and on TV In the US, NFL fans can tune into FOX to catch all the action. To stream the Super Bowl, fuboTV will also cover the match. You can catch fuboTV on any of these devices: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, and any PC and Mac web browsers. Live television coverage of the Super Bowl in the UK will be shown on BBC One and BBC Two.

The build-up to the big match begins on BBC Two at 11pm before coverage switches to BBC One at 11.25pm. Fans will also be able to stream the action via the iPlayer app and on the BBC website. In addition, Sky Sports will be broadcasting the event on channels Sky Sports Action, Mix and Main Event from 10pm. Existing customers can stream the Super Bowl through the Sky Go app, which can be downloaded across a host of devices. Schedules and coverage times are subject to late changes.

When does the Super Bowl start? Super Bowl is due to kick-off at 11.30pm GMT. Start times for every time zone in the US: Eastern time: 6.30 pm

Central time: 5.30 pm

Mountain time: 4.30 pm

Pacific time: 3.30 pm

Alaska: 2.30 pm

Hawaii: 1.30 pm

Who will perform the Super Bowl halftime show? Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have been confirmed as the Super Bowl 2020 act. Who won the Super Bowl in 2019? The New England Patriots won against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII – the lowest scoring Super Bowl in history.

How to watch Super Bowl 2020 online and on TV

When does the Super Bowl start?

Who will perform the Super Bowl halftime show?

Who won the Super Bowl in 2019?