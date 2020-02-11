Super Bowl national anthem: Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2020?

SUPER BOWL is back and will see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Who will sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl this year?

Super Bowl LIV will see the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs meet in a Super Bowl for the first time in history. As one of the biggest sporting events of the year begins, the national anthem will be performed by a world-known artist before the game kicks off.

Who is singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl? This year, pop star Demi Lovato will sing The Star Spangled Banner before the Super Bowl kicks off. The 27-year-old singer announced the performance news last month. She told her fans on social media: “Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV See you in Miami.”

She will be joined by Christine Sun Kim, a multi-platinum singer and songwriter, whose rendition of the anthem will be broadcast live just ahead of kickoff. Christine will also deliver the anthem in sign language. Lovato’s appearance is the second time the pop star will sing in public since a drug overdose in 2018. She recently performed at the Grammy Awards and blew the worldwide audience away with her emotional song.

The pop artist has opened a couple of World Series contests before, one NFL matchup and the fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr and Conor McGregor in 2017. With kick off slated for 11.30pm GMT (6.30pm ET), Lovato should take the field for the anthem a few minutes prior. Carrie Underwood, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Luke Bryan and Christina Aguilera are among talented artists who have performed The Star Spangled Banner at past Super Bowl games. However, the most memorable performances is widely agreed as the one from the late Whitney Houston’s stellar rendition with The Florida Orchestra in 1991 and Kelly Clarkson’s beautiful showing in 2012.

How to watch Super Bowl 2020 in the UK Live television coverage of the Super Bowl will be shown on BBC One and BBC Two. The build-up to the big match begins on BBC Two at 11pm before coverage switches to BBC One at 11.25pm. Fans will also be able to stream the action via the iPlayer app and on the BBC website.

In addition, Sky Sports will be broadcasting the event on channels Sky Sports Action, Mix and Main Event from 10pm. Existing customers can stream the Super Bowl through the Sky Go app, which can be downloaded across a host of devices. Super Bowl is due to kick-off at 11.30pm in the UK. Schedules and coverage times are subject to late changes.

