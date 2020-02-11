Super Bowl on YouTube: Can you watch Super Bowl 2020 live online on YouTube?

Super Bowl 54 is here as the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami – but as millions tune in tonight, can you watch the Super Bowl 2020 on YouTube?

Super Bowl LIV – that’s Super Bowl 54 – has arrived. The annual event promises to be one of the biggest sporting fixtures of the year, with millions around the world expected to tune in tonight. And there’s a whole host of ways you can watch and join in on the action.

Super Bowl LIV will kick off at 6.30pm in the USA on Sunday, February 2 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. For those watching in the UK, the clash will start at 11.30pm GMT. The game will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. While the halftime show will feature a performance from J-Lo and Shakira.

Patrick Mahomes is expected to be the man of the match tonight, vying to lead the Chiefs to victory. But the quarterback says it’s not just about him this evening. He said: “Being in the right organisation with the right coaches, the right teammates … being in this league, it’s not about one person. It’s not about the quarterback. It’s about your team and how you go out there and play as a team and play together. “So I think with both me and him, we’ve been put in a lot of great situations and we’ve tried to maximise that every day we get those opportunities.”

Referencing his counterpart Jimmy Garoppolo, he added: “I think Jimmy would say the same thing.” Garoppolo suffered a week 3 knee injury in 2018, which ended his year, but has come back stronger this season with a record of 15-3. “About a year ago, I was learning to run again,” he said ahead of the match tonight. “This year has been a whirlwind (but) it’s been a great time though. I’ve just had a great time with this team.”

Can you watch Super Bowl 2020 live on Youtube? Super Bowl LIV is available to stream on subscription streaming services like FuboTV and Hulu with Live TV. You can also stream the big game for free through the Fox Sports website or via the Fox Sports app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Apple TV devices. YouTube TV will also be streaming Chiefs vs 49ers from Miami straight to your home.

