Super Bowl outrage: Beyonce and Jay-Z spark fury as they sit down during national anthem

BEYONCE AND JAY-Z did not appear to be fans of the Star-Spangled Banner as they remained seated through the performance by Demi Lovato.

The influential couple who watched the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers inside the Hard Rock Stadium, decided they did not want to stand alongside the members of the audience. Instead, they chose to break the Flag Code which states that everyone present when the National Anthem is being sung should stand and face the flag if there is one. Civilians are expected to stand with their right hand over their heart, while military personnel in uniform and veterans should salute throughout.

Sitting during the National Anthem is seen as disrespecting the flag, and Twitter users were not happy with the couple. One said: “I just want to give credit to Demi Lovato for doing an outstanding job on our National Anthem!“ Another replied: “She wouldn’t stand for Joaquin Phoenix either. I’m tired of these two!!” A third exclaimed: “Listen Up Beyonce and Jay-Z!! You don’t think it’s necessary to stand for our Anthem and our Flag!? Countless lives have been lost defending that Flag so people like YOU can attend events like the Super Bowl in peace.”

Demi Lovato took centre stage at the Super Bowl by singing The Star-Spangled Banner, however, it wasn’t too long ago that the songstress only dreamed of such a moment. The popstar’s manager Scooter Braun shared his pride by posting an old tweet from Demi’s account back in 2010, that envisioned her singing the national anthem one day. It said: “One day. I’m gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnneee dayyy…”

Fans of Demi, who affectionately refer to themselves as ‘Lovatics’ have gone wild on social media for the throwback. One said: “Ultimate 10 year challenge.” Another replied: “I’m SO proud of you! This is what you deserve!” A third exclaimed: “You are so amazing”