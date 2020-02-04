Super Bowl prize money: How much will 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs players win?

SUPER BOWL 2020 will see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. How much will the AFC and NFC champions win?

The San Francisco 49ers booked their place at the Super Bowl 2020 after an incredible win against the Packers. Running back Raheem Mostert scored four touchdowns and rushed for 220 yards, the second-most ever in an NFL post-season game.

He said: “I honestly thought at the start of the season I would seize my moments to help the team win, I wasn’t expecting this breakout year. “There are no ‘me’ guys on this team. We are like a locomotive, we all work as one. You will see that come Sunday.” The 49ers will take on Kansas City Chiefs, marking the first time the teams have met in a Super Bowl. Tonight’s clash is also the first Super Bowl appearance for the Chiefs in 50 years and their fans have understandably hit Miami in numbers.

The last time the Chiefs made it this far was in 1970, when they topped the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV for their first and only time. Kansas City are heading to the Super Bowl after defeating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 for the AFC Championship. It’s been a while since the 49ers got to bring home the Vince Lombardi Trophy as well. The team last booked a place in the Super Bowl in 2012, but haven’t won it in 25 years.

Super Bowl 2020 prize money The prize money pool for the winners of Super Bowl LIV has increased, according to sportekz. This year all players, including active, inactive and players on injured reserve, earn $120,000. Total prize money of $250,000 will also paid to the winning team players which include a 50 percent winning bonus share. Runner-ups in the Super Bowl 2020 competition received $60,000, including 25 percent bonus of reaching final and wild-card entry. Each player was also awarded with an $80,000 cash reward.

How to watch Super Bowl 2020 Live television coverage of the Super Bowl will be shown on BBC One and BBC Two. The build-up to the big match begins on BBC Two at 11pm before coverage switches to BBC One at 11.25pm. Fans will also be able to stream the action via the iPlayer app and on the BBC website.

In addition, Sky Sports will be broadcasting the event on channels Sky Sports Action, Mix and Main Event from 10pm. Existing customers can stream the Super Bowl through the Sky Go app, which can be downloaded across a host of devices. Super Bowl is due to kick-off at 11.30pm in the UK. Schedules and coverage times are subject to late changes.

