Super Bowl RECAP: Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers – Mahomes inspires comeback

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win their first Super Bowl title in 50 years on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes launched a spectacular comeback for the Chiefs at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Here’s Express Sport’s breakdown of how the game played out.

That’ll be all from us, thank you for joining us. The Madden Curse is officially over, after Mahomes won the Super Bowl after gracing the cover of this year’s game, and he has launched himself into super-stardom. For the 49ers, serious questions need to be asked of coach Kyle Shanahan, having twice dropped ten-point leads in the big game. The game which was billed as a 50/50 lived up to the pre-game expectations, and was touch-and-go throughout. Next year’s big game will take place on February 7, with the season kicking off on September 10, 2020 – we’ll be ready to go from the off, and we hope you will too. Thanks for joining us. The Chiefs have won the Super Bowl against all the odds. Down by 10 points at the start of the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes inspired an incredible comeback to lead Kansas City to their first title in 50 years. The 24-year-old quarterback, in his second year as a starter, won the game for the Chiefs through a series of brilliant passes, but it was the defence who struck the final blow. Kendall Fuller’s last-gasp interception with the Chiefs up by eight points earned the Chiefs the win. INTERCEPTION! GAME OVER! The Chiefs have surely just won their first Super Bowl ring in 50 years. Jimmy Garoppolo, trying to inspire a late comeback, launched the ball down field, but Kendall Fuller was on hand to pluck the ball out of the air and win the game for the Chiefs. TOUCHDOWN CHIEFS! Damien Williams with an incredible run down the left side of the field, hugging the touchline after being handed the ball from just inside the 40-yard line. The running back rushed for 48 yards before entering the end zone to give the Chiefs the lead, and they now have a huge chance of securing the win.

Jimmy G avoids being intercepted after his pass is tipped off, and then in the following play his pass falls into the hands of Chris Jones, but the defensive player is unable to hold the ball. They’ve got the ball, but do they go back to the rushing which was so effective in the opening half? Or give the keys to the offense to Jimmy G and hope he is able to produce a moment of brilliance? In a game of fine margins, this touchdown epitomises that. Damien Williams pushes the ball over the line around the post, but the play is under review. His foot could be ruled as being mere millimeters out of bounds, and if so, the touchdown will not stand. – Here we go… Mahomes runs to the four-yard line. – Mahomes avoids an oncoming nick Bosa to somehow stay upright and keep the play alive. The Chiefs now have the ball just inside the 49ers’ half.

Kelce gets it right this time. The tight end spins off to the right, and catches a Mahomes pass while wide open in the endzone. The score is now down to three points with just over five minutes remaining. Almost a crucial touchdown from the Chiefs, but Travis Kelce was unable to bring the pass down. At 3rd and 15 on his own 45, he backpedals before launching a huge throw down the field into the open arms of Tyreek Hill on the 20-yard line. Everything is going wrong for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at the moment. They’ve got just under nine minutes remaining to turn the tide of the game, and have got the ball back after some good plays on defense. Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless has criticised the 49ers for their inability to move the ball. He tweeted: “49ers just blew their opportunity to put this game away. SHOULD’VE KEEP RUNNING IT. Put the game back in Jimmy G’s hands. Mistake. Mahomes has life.”

Mahomes is picked off again after a throw to Tyreek Hill is tipped out of his hands, with Tarvarius Moore plucking the ball out of the air. At the end of the third quarter, the Chiefs have a mountain to climb. They’re down by ten, but are fine with being in that situation. This year, including the post-season, they are 4-0 when down by double-digits. Mahomes still has the ball going into the final passage of play. All from the interception off Mahomes. Raheem Mostert runs it into the end zone from two yards out. The 49ers are in the driving seat now, and all eyes will be on 24-year-old Mahomes. Fred Warner picks off Mahomes after being left in oceans of space. FUMBLE!…. Almost. Nick Bosa takes Patrick Mahomes down, but somehow the quarterback manages to scramble and get the ball back. 49ers take the lead again through another field goal from the 27-yard line. After half-an-hour of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, the game is back underway.

George Kittle makes a huge catch for a big gain, but the play is reversed as Kittle is charged with pass interference. Time out taken by the 49ers after a two-yard gain. For those unfamiliar, play stops with two minutes remaining in the first and second halves of the game. Kyle Juszczyk with a lovely run through the middle after catching a pass on the 10-yard line. Back to you, Pat Mahomes. Two nice runs from the 49ers, first through Raheem Mostert, then by Tevin Coleman. San Francisco starting to heat things up on offense. Brandon Colquitt makes no mistake with a field goal as Andy Reid opts against going for it on fourth-down.

The Chiefs have the ball back through Bashaud Breeland, who picks off a Jimmy Garoppolo pass. Patrick Mahomes runs the ball in with just 30 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The quarterback span off to the right before selling a dummy and breaking into the end zone. Damien Williams stopped on the line! The running back is held just inches away from the end zone. Patrick Mahomes runs to the three-yard line but is brutally taken out by Jimmy Ward of the 49ers. Damien Williams maks two quick runs to get through into field-goal-range. Nick Bosa stops Chiefs for a gain of three yards. The Chiefs follow up the stop by getting a first-down with a rush through the middle.

Samuel stopped! Deebo Samuel caught a pass on the right-hand-side of the field but was immediately pushed back by three defensive linemen. – The 49ers run-first policy is already in full effect. Deebo Samuel ran down the right to make a significant gain, before Tevin Coleman was stopped for no gain – Mecole Hardman receives the kick-off and is tackled before the 30-yard line. Mahomes opts to pass off for a run on the first play but is then tipped by Nick Bosa while trying to make a side pass. The Chiefs then punt it on fourth-down.

Kick-off – The 49ers win the toss and choose to defend. Anthem time! Demi Lovato has performed the national anthem, featuring live footage from US soldiers based overseas. The pop singer got a good reception by fans all around the stadium. For the hard of hearing, there was a sign language performer translating the anthem. Here they come! The teams are on their way to the field, and we’ll be introduced to the San Francisco 49ers first. Jimmy Garppolo, who led his team to 15 wins this season, will lead the team out onto the team. Fans are currently being treated to a speech from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The Kansas City Chiefs followed, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Bill Belichick shows his funny side. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was booed as he appeared on the big screen at Super Bowl 54. The famously-glum coach even cracked a smile to show he wasn’t bothered, and flipped his hands up to the camera to show off his Super Bowl rings. He has a record six Super Bowl wins, two more than anyone else, and was honoured as part of the NFL’s best team of the last 100 seasons.

Super Bowl stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant. Both teams took to the field half an hour before kick-off in order to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. The NBA legend lost his life a week ago in a helicopter crash, along with his teenage daughter and seven others. And players from both sets of teams paid their respects with a moment of silence, while the jumbotron displayed the names of those who died.

The 49ers’ opposite is 24-year-old Patrick Mahomes, who has sparked huge excitement despite just two years as a starter in the league. Drafted 10th in 2017, he almost took the Chiefs to the Super Bowl a year ago but went one better this time around. And the NFL MVP is desperate to clinch the Vince Lombardi Trophy for coach Andy Reid, whose Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Patriots back in 2005. “I would probably be happier for him, for sure,” Mahomes said. “I’ll be pretty happy, too, for myself. “The work that he has put in every single day, everywhere he’s been he’s had success, so we want to get him that Super Bowl, but we understand it’s a process. “First off we’ve got to come in, have a great practice today, play great this weekend, and then try to give ourselves a chance to try to get in that game and try to get ourselves that trophy.”

The 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo has explained his vision as to how San Francisco will overcome Kansas City tonight. The 28-year-old is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots but was merely a supporting act for Tom Brady. Now, though, he is a leading man as he looks to write his name into 49ers history. “Spread the ball around, getting everyone involved on offense, run the ball well, passing it well,” the Niners’ QB answered. “When everything’s clicking – like one of those games – when everything’s clicking and you just feel good, and the defense is ballin’ — It will be tough in the Super Bowl. “It’s never an easy game, obviously, so it will be a good test for us.” On keeping the mood light among the team, he added: “Yeah, especially just in practice. “I think just throughout the entire week, they tried to do too much, and it’s like, ‘No, we got here doing what we do,’ and I think our team, they keep it light. “We’ve got (George) Kittle, Kendrick Bourne; those guys keep it as light as possible.”

So how did each team get to the Super Bowl? The 49ers topped the NFC with a 13-3 record, setting them up against the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional playoffs. A 27-10 win put them up against the Green Bay Packers, who they swept past 37-20 to punch their ticket to today’s big game. The Chiefs meanwhile finished second to the Ravens in the AFC with a 12-4 record. That led to a high-scoring divisional playoff clash with the Houston Texans, whom they overcame 51-31. The Tennessee Titans were next up in the AFC Championship Game and a 35-24 triumph saw them end a 50-year wait for a Super Bowl appearance.

Evening folks – or good afternoon, to those of you across the pond! It’s finally time. Super Bowl LIV (54, for those of you unfamiliar with your Roman numerals) is here, kicking off at around 11.30pm. AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs take on NFC top dogs the San Francisco 49ers in tonight’s championship showdown in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. This is the first time the two have faced off in the Super Bowl but it’s far from a new experience for the 49ers. They have won five Super Bowls – although none since 1994. This is their first appearance since 2013, when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens. Kansas City haven’t tasted showpiece success for 50 years and haven’t even reached a Super Bowl since then, denied a trip by the Pats in the AFC Championship Game last year. So what do the two teams have for us tonight? Hopefully a more entertaining evening than 12 months ago, when New England beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.

