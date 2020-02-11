Super Bowl rings: Who gets a ring after the Super Bowl and why? How much are they worth?

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV but who will get Super Bowl rings and how much are they worth?

How much is a Super Bowl ring worth?

Super Bowl rings are awarded to the winners of the Super Bowl each year. This season it will be the Kansas City Chiefs going up against the San Francisco 49ers in Miami, Florida for the 54th Super Bowl in the history of the NFL.

The winning team will be awarded the Vince Lombardi Trophy, which is named in honour of NFL coach Vince Lombardi – who won the first two Super Bowl games with the Green Bay Packers. However, this trophy is awarded to the winning team’s owners. In order that players and staff also have a memento of the occasion, Super Bowl rings are also handed out. The Super Bowl winning team earns a ring for every player, coach and owner, along with team executives and staff also being given souvenirs. JUST IN: Super Bowl LIVE: Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers – updates from Super Bowl 54

How much is a Super Bowl ring worth? There is no set amount, as most teams keep the costs private. Players will often customise their rings getting either their name or jersey number added to the ring, although they are typically made of yellow or rose gold with diamonds. DON’T MISS Jimmy Garoppolo explains his pre-Super Bowl feelings as the 49ers go for glory [TEAM NEWS] Super Bowl cheerleaders prepare for Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers [NFL NEWS] Patrick Mahomes fires Super Bowl warning to San Francisco 49ers as KC eye championship [TEAM NEWS]

The NFL contributes up to $5,000 (£,3,800) per ring, for the winning team – up to 150 of them – but any additional costs are then billed to the team. Most rings are created by memorabilia company Jostens, who have made 34 or the 53 rings. According to Jostens, the first ring, which was awarded in 1967 to the Green Bay Packers, featured a single one-carat diamond. The New England Patriots were Super Bowl champions in 2019 and they had Super Bowls rings with 422 diamonds, 20 blue sapphires and which were embedded in 10K white gold. These cost $36,500 (£27,700) each and are the most expensive ever produced by Jostens, according to ESPN.

Chiefs star player Patrick Mahomes is playing in his first Super Bowl, despite only being in his second season as a starting quarterback. However, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo already has two Super Bowl rings. This came from his time as a backup quarterback to Tom Brady for the New England Patriots. The resale value of rings can vary drastically with players and teams with large followings often seeing the highest value. NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor auctioned his Super Bowl XXV ring in 2012. It sold for $230,401 (£174,794).

