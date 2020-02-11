Super Bowl stadium: Where is Super Bowl 2020 between Kansas City and 49ers being played?

Super Bowl 2020 is here as the San Francisco 49rs take on the Kansas City Chiefs – but where is the NFL showdown being played?

Super Bowl LIV – also known as Super Bowl 54 or Super Bowl 2020 – will kick off on Sunday night at 11.30pm in the UK. Last year, New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams – but won a record of securing the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history. This year’s event will see Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head with Jimmy Garoppolo and his San Francisco 49ers.

Ahead of the game, Mahomes said: “Being in the right organisation with the right coaches, the right teammates … being in this league, it’s not about one person. It’s not about the quarterback. “It’s about your team and how you go out there and play as a team and play together. “So I think with both me and him, we’ve been put in a lot of great situations and we’ve tried to maximize that every day we get those opportunities. “I think Jimmy would say the same thing.” The halftime show will feature a performance from legends Shakira and J-Lo.

Where is the Super Bowl? The 2020 Super Bowl will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The stadium is the home of the Miami Dolphins. Opened in 1987, Hard Rock Stadium was originally known as Joe Robbie Stadium. The venue went through a massive renovation in 2015 and 2016 – and it was this development which meant the stadium could be used this weekend.

Michael Day, principal and senior project manager, said: “We were asked to completely reimagine the experience for every fan. “We took on a ‘premium for all’ mentality, looking at how every ticket holder’s experience could be improved. “We wanted there to be diversity of products, and access for every fan. “The client also had ambitions to host the Super Bowl again, and to attract high-profile international sporting events, so that certainly influenced our approach.”

The renovation came at a price – cutting down the 75,000 capacity to 65,000. But state-of-the-art video boards and luxury seating have transformed the arena, which now boasts ‘Living Room’ boxes that include recliners, HD TVs and an indoor lounge. Day said: “Hard Rock Stadium embodies innovation in premium. “The living room boxes are a great example of a team and project designer understanding today’s fans and designing products to meet their needs.”

As well as being the home of the Dolphins, the stadium also hosts University of Miami football home games, the Miami Open tennis tournament and college football’s Orange Bowl. And now the designers can add the Super Bowl to their bow strings. Day added: “Designing for major events is always critical to our approach. There were various overlay studies done throughout the design process to ensure the venue can accommodate a myriad of functions and events.”

