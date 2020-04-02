Super Netball joins sport postponements

Super Netball has become the latest sporting competition postponed due to the mounting coronavirus crisis.

The 2020 season due to start on May 2 has been deferred until at least June 30.

The decision was made by the Super Netball League Commission (SNLC) taking into account the latest COVID-19 medical and government advice as part of efforts to protect the health and wellbeing of fans, athletes, staff and the broader community.

Separately, Netball Australia has determined that the Australian Netball League season will also be delayed and will also not commence before June 30.

Netball Australia is also working with the nations involved in the 2020 Quad Series and Constellation Cup to determine what happens in relation to those matches due to take place in September and October respectively.