Supermoon spiritual meaning: The ancient significance and traditions behind the Snow Moon

A SUPERMOON this weekend marks the second Full Moon of the year – but what is the spiritual meaning behind the Supermoon and are what some of the ancient traditions associated with the Snow Moon?

The Supermoon will peak in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 9, here in the UK. Astronomers predict the Moon will position itself across from the Sun around 7.33am GMT (2.33am EST).

The February Full Moon, also known as the Snow Moon or Bone Moon, will be visible for about 20 minutes before it sets for the day. However, for those 20 minutes, the Full Moon will appear bigger and brighter than usual. The change in the Moon’s appearance will come down to it being near lunar perigee – the lowest point in the Moon’s elliptic orbit. As a result, we will witness a spectacular Full Snow Supermoon this weekend.

Full Moons are often considered to be a sign of death, rebirth and the completion of a cycle. Astrologers also believe a Full Moon is a time when emotions and tensions can run high in your horoscope. During a Full Moon, the lunar orb connects with the Sun in a straight line and reflects its light. As the Moon and the Sun clash in the night skies, the mix of energies might feel stressful and frustrating.

But there are some upsides to the cosmic imbalance as well.

Astrologer Simone Matthews of UniversalLifeTools.com said: “The energy of a Full Moon – influenced by the current Zodiac transit – is heightened and emotions, feelings, mental processes, dreams etc are all amplified. “When the Sun and Moon oppose each other during a Full Moon, this can cause tension and uncomfortable friction, but at the same time a greater amplification of vision and potential possibility.” This weekend, between February 8 and February 9, the Moon will feature in the zodiac sign of Leo the Lion. People who follow ancient Neopagan and Wicca traditions will also be on the lookout of the Supermoon.

According to Wicca expert Lisa Chamberlain, the Full Moon is known to bathe the world with its mystic glow. The Full Moon is also considered to be the embodiment of the Triple Goddess. In her book Little Book of Wiccan Spells, Ms Chamberlain suggested taking a ritualistic cleanse on the night of a Full Moon. She wrote: “Spending some time with the Full Moon in a ritual bath clears out the ‘noise’ of a busy day and allows for reconnection with your magical self. “This is particularly helpful to do before working any other Full Moon magic, as it will help you attune to the psychic energies of this special time.

Followers of the Wicca religion believe spells cast under a Full Moon are more potent. Psychic Natalia Kuna also said: “From a higher spiritual perspective, during a Supermoon you might have an intuitive feeling that you are getting some kind of ‘upgrade’ in consciousness, or that something is shifting. “So stay aware and see how this energy plays in your life. “Super Full Moons can make people feel really restless, as they are releasing old issues from the past that are coming up to the surface in a big way. “Try to stay centred and grounded so you can better anchor yourself and deal with things when the energy hits.”

