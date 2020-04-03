‘Supernatural’ Season 15, Episode 14 Not Airing This Week

The fans will have to wait for a while for the release date of “Supernatural” Season 15, episode 14. The episode was supposed to air this week, but it has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic that has affected the production schedule of many TV shows.

The next episode was supposed to air this week, but there have been problems with the production because of the coronavirus that made the cast the crew to shut down the postproduction work. Executive producer Andrew Dabb told the fans a few days ago that the fans will not be able to watch the next episode for a while because of the pandemic.

Filming of up to episode 18 has been completed, according to Dabb. However, they could not complete the postproduction work for episode 14 and the others because of the self-imposed quarantine and social distancing that people are following across the country.

The visual effects and the sound departments of the show have closed down. Given that the fantasy elements in “Supernatural” Season 15, episode 14 require these departments, the producers have no choice but to wait for the quarantine to end before they can safely resume work.

Starting from March 30, the fans will get to watch “Whose Line Is It Anyway” instead of the sci-fi series, Variety reported. The first episode of the comedy show will be an original, which will be followed by a replay.

Two more episodes of the last season of the popular sci-fi series still need to be filmed. However, Warner Bros. Television has stopped all filming, Entertainment Weekly reported. Dabb has assured the fans that they intend to finish the last two episodes.

“Supernatural” Season 15, episode 14 is titled “Last Holiday.” The plot is about Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) discovering a wood nymph living in the bunker. The nymph will be determined to protect her family at any cost.