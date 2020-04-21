‘Supernatural’ Season 15, Episode 14: Why The Delay Is Good News

The release date of “Supernatural” Season 15, episode 14 has been delayed indefinitely because of the lockdown following the coronavirus. While the fans wait eagerly for the show to return, cast member Jensen Ackles feels that the delay is good news because it will lead to better episodes that will end the show.

The cast and crew were forced to halt the production of the TV series a few weeks back. Ackles, who plays the lead role of Dean Winchester, described the situation as “horribly unfortunate” in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. The actor added that despite the challenges, there is a “silver lining” because the pause in production gives them an opportunity to “recharge.”

Ackles confirmed that filming of episode 18 has been completed. The scripts for the last two episodes, according to the actor are “monster scripts.” He compared his time filming the 18 episodes of the show to running a marathon, and he felt that the producers wanted the cast and crew to “sprint” in the last two episodes after running this marathon.

Although the filming of “Supernatural” Season 15, episode 14 has been completed, the postproduction and editing work still remains. As far as the last two episodes are concerned, Ackles feels that the lockdown has given him and the others an opportunity to refocus and deliver their best performance to end the show on a high note.

Filming of the popular TV series was stopped back in March, Screen Rant reported. The cast members and showrunner Robert Singer have admitted that the halt in production will take an emotional toll on all of them. They know that the next two episodes that they will film will be the last for the TV series that began back in 2005, and it will be difficult to film these last few scenes together.

The wait has also been difficult for the fans, most of whom are spending time at home. The popularity of the show is also making waves on other TV series. Sara (Caity Lotz) from “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” is a big fan of Dean Winchester, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“Supernatural” Season 15, episode 14 is titled “Last Holiday.”