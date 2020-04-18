‘Supernatural’ Season 15: How Producers Planned Proper Ending

“Supernatural” Season 15 will be the last for the show. While the fans were told about it a few months before the show aired, the producers and the cast revealed in a recent interview that they have been planning for the end for the past few years.

The production of the show was stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic, which means the fans will have to wait for a while to watch episode 14. Meanwhile, the producers and the cast spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the show’s ending to bring the fans some new content during this lockdown.

Executive producer Andrew Dabb knew he had a few more years of stories left when they were still filming Season 12. He spoke to lead cast members Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles back then about how they should plan for a proper ending. The one thing they all agreed on was that they all wanted the show to finish strong.

The cast and the producers discussed different stories for the ending. The choice was between spreading out the last few stories for two to three years, or have just one strong arc and end with “Supernatural” Season 15. Padalecki and Ackles felt that it would be better to end the show with one strong season, and that’s what they all decided to do.

The show will be on the cover of the next issue of Entertainment Weekly. Misha Collins joined Padalecki and Ackles to pose for the cameras in the behind-the-scenes pictures from the production set that have been released online by the news outlet.

The actors had some fun with the shoot and they even opened up a bottle of champagne to celebrate. Ackles poured the champagne on his head while posing for the cameras.

Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly has also released a few stills from the upcoming episodes of the show. Apocalypse World’s Charlie (Felicia Day) will be back on the show along with this world’s Charlie. One of the other pictures show Jack (Alexander Calvert) working a case with Collin’s character Castiel.

“Supernatural” Season 15, episode 14 is titled “Last holiday.” The producers have yet to announce a release date for the episode.