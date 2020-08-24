Suppliers tuning in to customer needs: The Crusader fighting for your rights

TWO households are better off now than they were a few weeks ago when their appliances broke down and swift solutions in lockdown were thin on the ground. The crucial importance of home essentials, such as TVs and fridges, was not lost on consumers who asked Crusader for help.

For Karen Harradine and her husband it was a case of getting what they had been promised after their Toshiba television, less than a year old and so still in warranty, went on the blink. The couple contacted Currys PC World which arranged a pick-up. They were told the set couldn’t be fixed and they would receive a £329 voucher. “Three weeks on it has still not come through,” Karen explained to Crusader.

By this time, understandable in circumstances, the Harradines had bought another set and preferred a cash refund. We asked the store group if it could set them straight and it did so quickly, adding: “Through retraining more than 340 of our store colleagues to support customer service teams who are working from home, we are answering more customers every day and the majority of our customers have a positive experience. “We are truly sorry for any inconvenience caused.”