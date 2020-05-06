Supporters of driver at centre of crash that killed four cops say he is being ‘illegally detained’

Supporters of the Porsche driver who allegedly fled the scene of a horrific highway crash and taunted police officers as they lay dying have bizarrely set up a GoFundMe campaign.

Richard Pusey’s Porsche was pulled over for allegedly travelling at 149km/h on the Eastern Freeway near Kew in Melbourne’s inner-east last Wednesday about 4.50pm.

A refrigerated chicken truck then ploughed into the group – killing four officers.

Pusey, 41 – who allegedly tested positive to marijuana and meth after the crash – then allegedly screamed at Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor over the damage to his car as he filmed her clinging to life.

Despite the charges against him, a fundraising page titled ‘Richard Pusey Prison Support Fund’ was set up- which has since been removed by the founder after raising just $65.

‘While Richard Pusey is illegally detained we need to come together and help him through this hard time,’ the campaign said.

The fund claimed Victoria Police had ‘unfairly put all the blame on poor old mate Richard’.

The page said it aimed to use the money raised to buy ‘various goodies from the prison canteen’.

‘Mr Pusey was innocently urinating on the side of the road, the only thing he did wrong was speed,’ the page read.

‘But for good reason, he needed to go home and eat his succulent Japanese meal – Sushi.’

It comes as multiple Facebook groups are set up to support Pusey, as well as disgustingly ask for footage and photographs of the graphic crash scene.

In a post shared in one of the forums, one user asked ‘who’s got the actual vids’ – to which one responded ‘I got a short vid – pm [personal message] me’.

In other exchanges, users express support for the motorist – who faced court on Friday charged with speeding, failing to assist at a crash scene and drug offences.

Victoria Police said earlier this week it was aware of the groups and was working to remove them.

Pusey meanwhile has insisted the case against him is a ‘conspiracy’, a prison source told the Herald Sun.

Pusey, who remains in protective custody inside the same cell Cardinal George Pell once called home, is ‘difficult to manage’.

‘He is arrogant and playing up. He is difficult to manage and calls police and prison staff dogs,’ the insider said.

The 41-year-old mortgage broker dodged death because he was urinating in a nearby bush, before allegedly berating one of the officers, taking photos of the dead bodies and then posting them online and fleeing on foot.

Her colleagues, Senior Constable Kevin King, Glen Humphris, and Josh Prestney died at the scene.

‘There you go. Amazing. Absolutely amazing. All I wanted to do was go home and have my sushi,’ he allegedly said in the footage.

‘And now you f**ked my f**king car.’

His mother, who asked not to be named, disowned her son live on air following the crash.

In spite of the condemnation from his family, Pusey has developed a fan base of sorts who created a Facebook group in his honour.

The family of Senior Constable King released a statement on Monday honouring the ‘kind-hearted softie’ without referencing Pusey or Mohinder Singh Bajwa, the driver of the truck.

Bajwa has been charged with four counts of culpable driving. Police allege they found an ice pipe in a cabin in his truck, and further paraphernalia upon a search of his Cranbourne home.

Instead, Mr King’s wife, Sharron McKenzie, and three sons, William, James and Henry, reflected on his ‘daggy dad jokes’, specialty pasta dishes and tradition of watching footy games as a family.

‘[Kevin] loved going to work,’ Ms McKenzie, said in a statement. ‘It was his home away from home.’

‘He was a caring, considerate, gentle and kind-hearted person. A big softie who would do anything for absolutely anyone. He’d always be there.’

Mr King was part of a ‘close-knit family’ who are reeling in the wake of the tragedy.

‘This is such a devastating shock for all of us. Our hearts are so broken,’ Ms McKenzie said. ‘From the perspective of being Kevin’s partner, my heart is in pieces; I’m totally devastated. My beautiful man, my life, my rock and my only love for 35 years is gone.

‘Life will never be the same.’