Survey finds US adults are most concerned about experiencing increased anxiety as a result of COVID-19.

University of Phoenix today announced Harris Poll findings regarding U.S. adults’ perceptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey found more than two in five (41 percent) of Americans say they are most concerned about experiencing increased anxiety; more so than not being able to pay their bills (33 percent), reduced job salary/work hours (26 percent), or losing their job/not being able to get a new job (22 percent).

Respondents expressed other mental health concerns as well. More than 2 in 3 Americans (68 percent) say they feel like everything is out of their control right now and more than half (56 percent) say they are balancing more now than ever before during this pandemic.

Although Americans report feelings of being overwhelmed and anxious, they also express feelings of gratitude and hope with 65 percent saying they are thankful for their health, family and friends. Americans are also looking toward the future when social distancing guidelines are lifted. The survey found nearly 2 in 5 (38 percent) are optimistic that the country will come out of this pandemic stronger than ever and 30 percent are making plans for a post-pandemic future.

Still, many Americans are worried about the long- term mental health repercussions of being quarantined. The vast majority of Americans (84 percent) say that if the social distancing continues longer than they expect, it will have an impact on their mental health.

“While many people are currently feeling anxiety, there can be several ways to maintain good mental health by making small behavior changes,” said Dr. Dean Aslinia, counseling department chair at University of Phoenix. “Instead of texting or emailing, make a phone call or use video chat to build a more meaningful connection. Build activity in your day by trying something new or setting a goal for yourself to start a new project. Remember, it is okay to seek professional help, if your negative feelings persist. Many mental health practitioners are offering virtual counseling sessions so you can have someone to talk to without leaving the house.

What are respondents doing to improve their mental health?

If there is a silver lining in social distancing, the survey suggests that many people are engaging in activities to maintain connections and improve their mental health.

Checked in with a loved one—60 percent Increased my exercise—35 percent Limited my news consumption—30 percent Performed acts of kindness for others—29 percent

“It is encouraging to see some people take this time to practice habits that will improve their mental health, said Dr. Aslinia. “Feelings of anxiety are not solely due to isolation or social distancing. The everyday choices we make including technology overuse, impersonal interactions and engaging with people that are unhealthy for us, all lead to anxiety. If something good can come from this pandemic, we can hopefully recognize the need for intentional behaviors that maintain and improve our mental health.”

Provided by

University of Phoenix