Suspected sawn-off shotgun and ammunition discovered near Cork cemetery

GARDAÍ IN CORK have seized a suspected sawn-off shotgun and ammunition following an intelligence-led operation in the city yesterday.

The discovery was made by detectives attached to the serious crime investigation unit in Cork city in an area next to the cemetery off Skehard Road at 2.30pm.

During the search, gardaí found “what appeared to be a single barrel shotgun that had the stock and the barrel sawn off”.

Three shotgun cartridges were also located in close proximity to the firearm.

A further search of the area was carried out by the southern region dog unit and members of the divisional search team but no other items were discovered.

The suspected shotgun and ammunition have been sent for ballistic analysis.

“No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing,” a garda spokesperson added.