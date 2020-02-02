Sussex heartache: Meghan and Harry’s emotional Instagram post ahead of Canada reunion

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry penned an emotional Instagram message reflecting the Duke’s “love for Africa” ahead of their reunion in Canada.

The Duke of Sussex met with leaders from across the continent of Africa, having discussions with representatives from places including Malawi, Mozambique and Morocco. The talks reviewed topics such as investment in renewable energy, jobs, tourism and environmental issues. Prince Harry left the UK on Monday to travel back to Canada, where his wife Meghan and young son Archie are currently residing.

His stay in the UK ended weeks of crisis talks, which erupted after the couple’s resignation from senior Royal Family life. But before they were reunited, Prince Harry completed one final duty with the discussions. On Instagram, they wrote: “The Duke has been involved in various causes in Africa for over a decade, and has helped to initiate a number of key projects in the region surrounding conservation and tourism, the threat posed by landmines and the HIV/AIDS epidemic. “During their recent visit to Southern Africa last September, The Duke and Duchess met with project teams working to encourage youth employment, entrepreneurship, education and health.

“Through their roles as President and Vice President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, The Duke and Duchess have worked to support a growing network of young change-makers across the Commonwealth and will continue to do so, especially in the run up to CHOGM 2020. “The Duke of Sussex’s love for Africa is well known – he first visited the continent at the age of thirteen and more than two decades later, the people, culture, wildlife and resilient communities continue to inspire and motivate him every day.” The event was dubbed the UK-Africa Investment Summit and was hosted by the UK’s Government. People on Instagram gave a mixed response following the post.

One wrote: “Love you guys! “Keep doing amazing projects around the world!” A second agreed claiming Harry was “awesome”. However another said: “I thought you were done with royal family events.