Sussex outrage: Furious Canadians refuse to pay for Meghan and Harry’s security – new poll

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry may have Canadian fans, but unfortunately, most of them do not want to pick up the tab for the couple’s royal protection bill.

Meghan was said to be the driving force behind the pair’s decision to relocate to Canada, where she spent seven years filming Suits before her fairytale romance with Harry. However, in a survey conducted for CTV, it revealed that more than three-quarters of Canadians do not want to pay for protecting the Sussexes. The strongest no votes came from Quebec, Ontario and along the Atlantic coast, reported CTV.

There has still been no conclusion of how much it will cost the taxpayer for the jet setting duo to make Canada their new home, or exactly how they will earn their “independent” income. The monarchy and the Canadian government are still in the midst of discussing what’ll happen when the move is official, there’s a chance that their security costs may be reflected in Canadian tax dollars. Twitter users have coming out to criticise the pair for expecting Canadians to foot the bill for their pricey entourage.

One said: “These two think they are more important than they really are. They are outcasts from the @RoyalFamily and nobody really cares what they do. “ A second responded: “Canadian taxpayers paying for security staff to do coffee runs for Harry and Meghan. Absurd. Taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay a cent for these two” A third exclaimed: “ Not to mention the environmental impact of Scotland Yard close protection officers having to fly across the Atlantic every 2 weeks!!!”

Only this week the pairs royal protection came out in criticism of the couple. Scotland Yard guards have said that they are being made to perform “menial tasks” as part of their new Canadian job description. The team of 15 guards who have been flown to Canada in order to provide 24/7 protection for the Sussexes, are reported to even be “picking up takeaways and groceries” for the couple. The highly trained protection staff have allegedly collected organic cuisine for Meghan, and coffees from fast-food chain Tim Hortons.

It has been estimated that the cost of the Meghan and Prince Harry’s move to Canada will cost taxpayers between £3 million and £6 million a year, as staff work round the clock two weeks at a time. According to The Sun, a royal security source confessed: “While the guys are happy to be out there doing the jobs, there is a feeling they are carrying out menial tasks, like picking up takeaways and groceries.” “They are close protection officers – and should be sticking solely to close protection rather than running errands.