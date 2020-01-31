Sussex split: Panic among staff over whether Meghan Markle ‘will ever really return to UK’

PANIC among Royal Family officials has erupted amid fears that Meghan Markle may never return to live in the UK.

Sources at Buckingham Palace believe that nobody knows whether she will come back to Britain after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sensationally axed staff members at their UK base in Frogmore. And as they continue to review their role with the Royal Family, some close to the palace have grimly revealed the latest. One said: “Outside of anything that is being decided between the private offices [the nerve centres of royal operations]and the British and Canadian governments this week, no-one here believes that the duchess will ever really return to the UK in a meaningful way.”

Earlier on Thursday, at least two full-time employees were sacked from their roles as house manager and cleaner at Frogmore Cottage. Other members of staff, including freelance chefs and maids, have been told they will no longer be needed to help the Sussexes. A source told the MailOnline: “The workers are already being offered other roles at Buckingham Palace. “There is a skeleton staff there all the time, consisting of one cleaner and a house manager. Others work as and when needed.

“This has all come as a bit of shock. They took great pride in working for them and being at Frogmore.” However, a spokesman for the Duke and Duchess declined to comment. It comes as tensions erupted as a bitter dispute between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Buckingham Palace went nuclear after the trio were unable to agree on the Sussexes’ future cash plans. Numerous stumbling blocks have been encountered from both sides, with Government officials claiming the Sussexes controversial split may take six months to fully occur.

On Thursday, commentators believed that Prince Harry had carried out his final senior royal duty. But now Sussex fans were concerned the Duke and Duchess may not be fully removed for some time. According to the Daily Mirror, the spat centres around the corporate deals Meghan and Harry aim to sign as they attempt to becoming “financially independent”. Senior advisors to the Queen say any such deals must be put under “forensic examination”.