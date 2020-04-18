Sweden boss Andersson furloughed by FA

STOCKHOLM, April 6 – Sweden manager Janne Andersson has been furloughed by the nation’s FA until the end of May as the governing body struggles with the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Swedish FA (SvFF) announced on its website http://www.svenskfotboll.se that 90 employees, among them Andersson and women’s national team boss Peter Gerhardsson, would have their working hours cut until the end of May.

“By reducing working hours, we can reduce the financial burden on the organisation, and thus also the risk that the business will be adversely affected. Of course, this is something we would prefer to avoid, but in the current situation it is a necessary and important measure,” SvFF general secretary Hakan Sjostrand said in a statement.

Andersson’s team had qualified for the Euro 2020 tournament which has been postponed until 2021. Gerhardsson’s side were aiming for another Olympic medal in Tokyo after winning bronze at the Rio 2016 Games until this year’s Olympics were also postponed. (Reporting by Philip O’Connor Editing by Christian Radnedge)