Swiss government works with UBS, Credit Suisse on…

By Denis Bedoya on May 1, 2020

ZURICH, April 29 – The Swiss government is working primarily with UBS Group and Credit Suisse on a nearly 1.9 billion Swiss franc ($1.95 billion) package of state-backed loans for the coronavirus-hit aviation sector, it said on Wednesday.

The government held tough negotiations with German airline group Lufthansa on maintaining levels of service and jobs before agreeing the package, with includes help for Lufthansa group carriers Swiss and Edelweiss, President Simonetta Sommaruga told a news conference in Bern.

($1 = 0.9733 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)

