Swiss jobless rate rises in March, only small…

ZURICH, April 7 – The Swiss unemployment rate rose to 2.9% in March, from 2.5% in February, as the government’s efforts to avoid new coronavirus-related layoffs with a shorter working hour scheme seemed to be paying off so far.

The Alpine country, were 584 people have died of COVID-19 respiratory disease so far and almost 22,000 tested positive, has closed shops, restaurants and bars throughout the country to keep a lid on infections.

The number of registered unemployed increased to 135,624 in March, from 117,822 in February, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Tuesday.

A quarter of Switzerland’s workers, around 1.3 million people, had been put on shorter hours at the end of last week, the government said on Saturday.

