Switching bank accounts? Why mortgage applicants are being warned to ‘be careful’

NATWEST has joined HSBC and First Direct this week in offering customers a cash bonus for switching current accounts. However, an expert has warned mortgage applicants that they may need to be careful when it comes to changing where a person banks.

From interest rates on linked savings accounts to cash deposits, incentives for switching have become popular. This week, NatWest became the latest bank to launch a cash bonus for customers – both new and existing – looking to switch current account.

Getting the extra money in the bank may provide a welcome boost to one’s weekly budget – or even savings. However, some people may wonder what the financial move could mean when it comes to credit scores. In addition to being important for being accepted for unsecured credit such as a credit card or loan, a good credit score could be kind to a person’s pocket too – potentially increasing chances of securing the best deals. Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, John Webb, Consumer Affairs Expert at Experian, explained that switching bank account can have an important on a credit score – but only in the short-term.

“It’s a relatively easy process to switch current accounts now, which could be tempting with the financial rewards and benefits you might be offered,” he said. “However, when you switch to new accounts, there might be a short-term dip to your credit score.” So, how long could the bank move affect a credit score for? According to Mr Webb, it could lower a credit score for around six months.

As such, the Consumer Affairs Expert warned people who were making applications such as for a mortgage in the near future to be “careful”. He said: “It’s a good idea to not apply for more than two accounts every three months, and having new accounts showing on your credit report could also lower your score for about six months. “So be careful if you’ve got any important applications on the horizon like a mortgage.” Mr Webb added: “Before you apply for a new bank account it’s worth checking your credit report to see where you stand. “You’ll improve your chances by making sure you’re registered on the electoral roll, and you haven’t applied for too many things in the last three months.”

