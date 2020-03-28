Switzerland records more than 900 more coronavirus cases

ZURICH, March 22 – Switzerland recorded more than 900 additional coronavirus cases from Saturday to Sunday, the nation’s health ministry said, bringing total confirmed infections to 7,014 and at least 60 deaths, up from 56 a day earlier.

The hardest-hit Swiss canton, Ticino on the Italian border, has 918 cases and 28 deaths.

Switzerland is also due to take on six seriously ill patients with respiratory disease COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus, from the French region of Alsace, following similar transfers to neighbouring Germany after French hospitals became overloaded. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Catherine Evans)