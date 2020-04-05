Sydney and Melbourne house prices tipped to crash by 50 per cent as coronavirus sparks an depression

House prices in Sydney and Melbourne are predicted to crash by 50 per cent during the next three years as Australia suffers from its first depression since the 1930s, an American economist fears.

Bestselling author Harry Dent, who predicted the US real estate bubble before the global financial crisis began in 2007, said coronavirus was likely to cause Australia’s unemployment rate to triple to 15 per cent in coming months.

Under his scenario, Sydney’s median house price would crash to $500,000 by 2023, with upmarket homes more likely to plunge in value as Chinese property speculators pulled out.

The economist is also forecasting a prolonged recession of two to three years in Australia, marking the first depression to hit since the early 1930s.

Under his modelling, the economy would deteriorate in 2021 and 2022, despite $320billion worth of government spending programs to support workers and small businesses hit by coronavirus.

‘It’s not going to come roaring back,’ Mr Dent told Daily Mail Australia on Friday by phone from Puerto Rico.

‘There will be a lot of businesses that don’t come back.’

Even after the COVID-19 shutdowns ended in 2020, many Australian businesses would be reluctant to reopen as cautious consumers kept their stimulus handouts instead of spending it at their local shops.

‘The pandemic is not the problem, the pandemic is the great debt bubble,’ he said.

Mr Dent predicted Sydney and Melbourne residential real estate values would halve by 2023 – falling to levels last seen in 2006 – as Australians struggled to service their high levels of mortgage debt.

‘The greater the real estate bubble, the greater the burst: 50 per cent is my best target for real estate in Melbourne, Sydney to go down,’ Mr Dent said.

‘Then it will be very slow to recover. My indicators say real estate’s overvalued.’

This would see Sydney’s median house price halve from more than $1million in March to $500,000 in little more than three years, going by CoreLogic data.

Chinese property speculators would also pull out of Australian property, perpetuating the downturn, as coronavirus slowed the economy of China, Australia’s biggest trading partner.

‘They buy overvalued real estate to launder their money,’ he said.

‘This real estate implosion is going to kill China and it’s going to be the thing that hits Australia.

‘You are the biggest, single beneficiary of Chinese real estate buying: Australia has to be number one.

‘Chinese buyers are going to retreat at the speed of light when their crash happens.

‘They’re not going to have money to throw into Australia.’

Larger homes with four or more bedrooms in Australia’s biggest cities and luxury apartments were particularly at risk, as baby boomers downsized and young Millennials preferred a smaller place to live.

‘The high-end homes and condos will go down the most,’ he said.

‘The richest people are dumb people.

‘Getting out of real estate is a damn good thing to do.’

While Sydney and Melbourne would suffer, Perth was set to benefit during the next three decades as India ramped up its demand for Australian iron ore and eventually overtook the United States and China to become the world’s premier economy.

‘Perth is in the best position,’ he said.

Mr Dent predicted the Australian share market, which last month plunged by a third from its February 20 peak, was likely to briefly recover from April until November before crashing again.

He saw the benchmark S&P/ASX200 falling by 60 per cent from its recent all-time high and bottoming out in late 2022, compared with an 80 per cent plunge tipped for US stocks.

The Australian Securities Exchange would not return to its previous peaks, reached in February 2020, until at least 2030.

‘Getting out of stocks is easy,’ he said.

Mr Dent advised investors to put their savings instead into government and blue-chip corporate bonds and switch their superannuation savings from stocks to cash as the share market briefly recovered later this year.