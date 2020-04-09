Sydney beaches packed despite warnings to stay home during coronavirus pandemic

A popular Sydney beach continues to be busy despite desperate pleas for people to stay home and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Manly, on Sydney’s picturesque Northern Beaches, was packed on Saturday as locals adopted a ‘business-as-usual’ attitude despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Couples, families and friends were seen breaking social-distancing rules – with one family telling Daily Mail Australia that they wouldn’t let the global crisis that has killed more than 50,000 people interrupt their usual morning swim.

The Northern Beaches are a known hotspot for coronavirus, having the second-highest number of cases in New South Wales. There are 101 cases of COVID-19 in the area, behind only Bondi in the city’s eastern suburbs.

Saturday’s busy turnout comes after beachgoers also flocked to Manly and nearby Freshwater and Curl Curl beaches on Friday.

Reid Shaw, 13, said: ‘There’s no difference, it feels the same.’

His father, Chris Shaw, noted that ‘last week there were a few people here clumped in groups but I hope that people are starting to get the message about how serious this virus is now’.

Beachgoers at Manly today were pictured chatting in groups, ignoring the 1.5-metre distancing rule and sunbaking.

Some were even seeing standing around sipping coffees as they enjoyed their 22C morning at the beach.

The Federal Government’s tough social distancing measures require all Australians keep a distance of 1.5metres away from each other and restrict groups to a maximum of two people.

Yesterday Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for all foreign visitors and students to leave the country now amid fury at backpackers for failing to follow social distancing rules.

He said that while those with essential skills – such as visiting doctors and nurses – will be encouraged to stay, it was past time for everyone else to ‘make their way home’.

There has been a fresh surgeovernight in coronavirus cases in New South Wales with another 104 people confirmed to have the killer illness.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said there were now 2,493 cases of coronavirus in the state, up from 2,389 on Friday.

The number of new cases in NSW had been declining for the last three days before Saturday’s new figures. There are now 5,539 confirmed cases in Australia, meaning more than 43 per cent of cases are in New South Wales.

The NSW Government implemented further restrictions that only allow residents to leave their homes for one of 16 essential reasons.

These reasons include exercise, grocery shopping, seeking medical care and attending school or work.

One young woman out for a walk with her boyfriend said she felt at risk coming down to the beach.

Jana, 26, said: ‘It’s really busy down here, people definitely aren’t behaving any differently. I don’t like to walk down here because I feel like it’s too crowded.’

Two friends who were strolling along the walkway told Daily Mail Australia that the lack of social distancing was an issue in Manly.

One woman, 33-year-old Kat, said: ‘The social distancing measures are not well understood here. Not may people are giving you space, especially all the runners jogging and brushing up against you.

‘There’s a bit of confusion around the restrictions and it’s not really clear if we should be going out or staying home.’

On being out and about herself, Kat said: ‘I don’t feel at risk. I feel most guilty that I could be putting someone else at risk.’

Her friend El, also 33, said that it was ‘hard to make the space among so many people’.

She noted that: ‘Being outside is the only thing keeping people sane at the moment, so I think it’s important to keep the beach open wherever they can.’

Licien Batista, 34, on a walk with her baby and friend from Brazil, said that the social distancing measures should be more closely followed.

‘If everyone keeps their distance and follows the rules then we will be able to get over this virus quicker,’ she explained.

‘Some people aren’t following the rules and they might get us sent into a total lockdown. When it’s nice weather people come down to the beach and hang out in groups and stroll around or sit on the sand,’ Ms Batista said.

Other beach-goers felt that they were protected from the virus as long as they were cautious.

One couple pushed a pram along the walkway and said they were taking extra precautions.

Jeremy Bennett, 36, said: ‘We’re just being really careful, staying away from people and making sure not to touch any railings or anything, we’ve brought hand sanitiser with us.’

His wife Sasha, 31, agreed: ‘We don’t feel at risk as long as there’s lots of space but sometimes the beaches can get really busy and clogged up.’

Two NSW police officers were patrolling the beach and asked anyone who was not exercising to return home.

Lifeguards and council rangers were also monitoring the group sizes.

Unlike Manly, the beaches in Sydney’s East were shut down over coronavirus fears.

This did not stop Bondi locals from trying to enjoy some sunshine by the beachside on Saturday.

NSW Police patrolled Bondi Beach on horseback and approached anyone who was sitting down in the grass.

They asked couples and families to move along back to their homes.

Groups of friends and single beach-goers were also informed that they could not stay at Bondi beach or its surrounds.

The number of positive coronavirus cases across Australia have reached 5,539.

By Chris Pleasance for MailOnline

Australia’s Prime Minister has told all foreign visitors and students to leave the country now amid fury at backpackers for failing to follow social distancing rules.

Scott Morrison said that while those with essential skills – such as visiting doctors and nurses – will be encouraged to stay, it was past time for everyone else to ‘make their way home’.

It comes after one hostel in Sydney was shut down after police were called to break up a party, while tourists also packed on to Bondi Beach despite warnings not to gather outdoors.

There were more than 1million people in Australia on visitor and student visas on December 31 – thought to include tens of thousands of UK and US tourists – though it is unclear how many remain in the country.

Many people were struggling to arrange last-minute flights home following the announcement, as existing flights were being cancelled while prices for the remaining tickets soared to more than £1,000 each.

A cluster of cases among backpackers was also traced back to two parties at nightclubs near Bondi Beach in March, even as the government advised people not to take the threat of the virus lightly.

British backpacker Peter Leggatt then prompted further outrage when he suggested that people were simply ‘jealous’ that backpackers were still having fun.

Health minister Greg Hunt branded the situation in Bondi ‘unacceptable’ and called on the local council to ‘stop that from occurring’.

Mr Morrison stopped short of ordering foreigners to leave as he spoke Friday, but made it clear they will not be a priority during the crisis.

Mr Morrison said: ‘As much as it is lovely to have visitors to Australia in good times, at times like this if you’re a visitor in this country, it is time… to make your way home.

‘Australia must focus on its citizens and its residents to ensure that we can maximise the economic supports that we have.’

Australia has so far confirmed 5,330 cases of the virus with 28 deaths.

There are fears that backpacker hostels – with crowded living arrangements, shared kitchen and limited hygiene facilities – could turn into virus hotbeds.

Some backpackers have complained that they are effectively trapped in the country as hundreds of flights are grounded and costs for the remaining seats soar.

Police were filmed breaking up a rooftop party at one hostel in Sydney recently, where residents were ignoring social distancing rules.

That prompted Briton Peter Leggatt to hit back on social media, saying it is ‘impossible’ to socially distance in a hostel and those cheering on police were simply ‘jealous’ of the fun they were having.

He also pointed out that many backpackers in Australia have no choice but to remain in the country, since departing flights are being repeatedly cancelled.

He wrote: ‘We’re stranded here, a lot of us without family or even friends, a huge chunk now out of work, and even more of us having flights home repeatedly cancelled leaving us with no funds and no way out.

‘But let’s ignore all that, and blame us solely for the outbreak in Bondi (because apparently it was only backpackers there).’

Backpackers have been singled out in the police blitz after a virus cluster emerged in the city’s eastern suburbs, a hotspot for young travellers staying in cramped hostels.

Figures released last week identified Waverley Council, which covers Bondi, as having the most confirmed coronavirus cases in New South Wales.

The prime minister explained that some travellers to Australia, such as those on working-holiday visas could work in fruit picking and other agricultural work.

But he said they must first self-isolate before travelling to regional areas, amid fears the migration could spread the virus from cities to ‘more vulnerable’ regions.

He also said workers will be required to abide by social-distancing rules.

‘This is being done to ensure that those producers can get the work done but also to ensure that the communities are protected,’ he said.

‘You can’t have six backpackers in a caravan up out in rural parts of the country,’ he added.

‘That’s not on. Not going to happen.’

He reiterated the current visa regulations which state that students who come to Australia must prove they have enough money to support themselves for 12 months.

Mr Morrison commented that given students will have known about this rule before arriving, it is ‘not unreasonable’ to expect them to look after themselves.

‘That is a requirement for their visa when they come for the first year,’ he explained.

‘That is not an unreasonable expectation of the government that students would be able to fulfill the commitment that they gave.’

But those who can be useful to the health system, such as student nurses, have had restrictions on their visas lifted – bringing 20,000 more nurses into the workforce.

‘For those backpackers who are nurses or doctors or have other critical skills that can really help us during this crisis then there will be opportunities for them as well,’ he added.

‘But our focus and our priority is on supporting Australians and Australian residents with the economic supports that are available.’

The call comes soon after Mr Morrison told Australians not to go on holiday for Easter, fearing mass movement could increase the spread of the deadly virus.

He said families should not even drive to see relatives and instead stay at home, with many state borders already shut.

‘People should not be going away for Easter holidays. Holiday at home,’ he said.

‘People should not be getting in their cars and going to other places.’

The prime minister said his wife Jenny and two daughters had set up decorations at his house in Canberra in preparation for next weekend.

Mr Morrison said places of worship are closed to the public but services will be live-streamed.

He made the comments in a press conference in which he announced the government is working on a plan to save commercial tenants from eviction.

Under a national code of conduct proposed by real estate groups, tenants participating in the JobKeeper scheme could ask landlords for a rent reduction proportionate to the amount of revenue they have lost due to coronavirus.

‘The turnover reduction of the tenant needs to be reflected in the rental waiver of the landlord,’ Mr Morrison said.

‘We want both parties to negotiate in good faith.’

This could mean that some tenants have to make no rental payments for months.

The code, expected to be finalised next week, will be mandatory and incorporated into state and territory legislation.