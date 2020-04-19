Sydney man charged with intent to murder

A man has been charged after another man was critically stabbed at a unit block in Sydney’s south.

The 24-year-old victim drove himself to St George Hospital in a critical condition on January 11 after he was stabbed multiple times at a unit block in Brighton Le Sands, NSW Police said.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon.

A short time later, investigators searched a Wentworth Point unit where they allegedly seized a number of items, including methylamphetamine, scales and cash.

The man has been charged with wounding with intent to murder, indictable drug supply, and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail and is due to appear in Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday.