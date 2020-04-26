Sydney nurse reveals she has had to buy face shields from Bunnings or make her own amid coronavirus

A nurse has admitted that she along with other frontline workers have been forced to buy their own protective equipment from Bunnings in the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Sydney intensive care nurse said that due to the high pressure on demand, there weren’t enough face shields on offer and she either had to make her own or find somewhere to buy one.

But even after making a trip to the hardware store, the nurse was still unable to buy a mask and was told by her hospital they didn’t know when they would be in stock.

2GB Radio’s Ben Fordham spoke to the nurse after her unsuccessful trip to Bunnings.

‘This nurse told me the last time she was on a shift, they had the shields, but now they’ve run out,’ Mr Fordham said on Tuesday.

‘Some of the nurses have been forced to go to Bunnings, or attempt to make their own.’

The nurse told the radio host she had been emailed by her hospital which said they were currently unable to provide anymore.

‘We’ve seen images of health care workers around the world kitted up head to toe in protective gear. It’s only reasonable that our health care workers access the same equipment,’ Mr Fordham said.

‘I think we’re in a bad place when ICU nurses in Sydney are going to Bunnings to buy protective face shields.

‘And it’s shocking that those same nurses are then leaving empty handed, because they didn’t have any shields either!’

Victorian emergency doctor Steve Parnis said he too had seen healthcare staff buying their own equipment.

‘I’ve seen department directors going to Bunnings and seen people look and hope they might have contacts overseas,’ Dr Parnis said on ABC’s Q&A on Monday night.

Nurses have also been asked to ration face masks to two per shift, according to a leaked email from a private hospital operator obtained by the Australian.

Dr Panris said the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) is the ‘number one concern for health workers’ across the country at the moment.

The doctor’s claim was backed up by Victorian GP Vyom Sharma, who said his practice is limiting face to face consultations because they’re running so low on supplies.

‘We are rationing probably down to 10 or something like that, and we’re trying to save them for when we really need them,’ Dr Sharma said.

‘And the concern is it’s actually affecting the nature of care we can provide.’

Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Paul Kelly, recently urged Australians to leave the face masks to the professionals.

‘(Members of the public) shouldn’t be using face masks in public because that would be a waste of face masks,’ Kelly said last week.

‘I think it is very important that we really put (the supply of face masks) towards our health care workforce, aged care workforce, they are the front line that we all need be protected to be able to continue to work.’

The shortage has also resulted in directives from Australia’s second-biggest private hospital operator, Healthscope for frontline workers to ration supplies.

Employees working in emergency departments, intensive care units, and respiratory wards are required to wear surgical masks to protect themselves from COVID-19.

But a leaked email from the group’s administration has revealed they are struggling to manage supplies.

‘People in these environments are asked to limit your use to two masks per shift,’ Healthscope Chief Executive Steven Rubic wrote.

The company’s head of human ­resources Katherine MacHutch­ison said while the company had ‘ample stock’ there was a need to ‘use resources prudently’ in the same email.

New South Wales government guidelines require healthcare professionals to change surgical masks if they become moist, soiled or removed to eat or drink.

The directive to ration face masks by medical professionals has raised concerns about the impact on worker’s safety.

Australian businesses have started looking for innovative ways to resolve the crisis, while the federal government has secured a further 30million masks for the nation’s healthcare sector.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Healthscope for comment.