 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Syria says Israeli helicopters strike targets in…

By Denis Bedoya on May 8, 2020

AMMAN, May 1 – Syrian state media said on Friday that Israeli helicopters fired several rockets from Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on targets inside southern Syria.

The attack, one of several attacks by Israel this month that Western intelligence sources say have targeted Iranian-backed militias that have a growing presence inside Syria, caused only material damage, according to state media.

Bases and convoys run by Lebanon’s Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia which has a strong presence in the Syrian Golan Heights have been hit by Israel in recent years. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi Editing by Chris Reese)

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *