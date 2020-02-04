Taal volcano update: 223 earthquakes rock Taal as PHIVOLCS warns of ‘sudden’ eruption

TAAL volcano risks erupting in the coming days, officials have warned after a day of intense activity rocked the Philippines volcano with 223 earthquakes.

Geologists have issued an alert for Taal on Tuesday (February 4), warning the volcano could go off in a matter of weeks. Between Monday and Tuesday, at least 223 tremors rocked the Philippines volcano, including eight low-frequency earthquakes and one harmonic tremor that lasted three minutes.

Low-frequency earthquakes could signify magma is working its way into the volcano – a possible warning sign preceding an eruption. On Tuesday at midnight GMT (8am local time), the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said the last 24 hours were marked by seismic activity and toxic gas emissions. The update comes after weekend earthquakes around Taal volcano were felt throughout neighbouring municipalities, including Intensity 4 tremors in Laurel and Agoncillo. Weaker tremors were felt in Lemery and Batangas, and reached north of Taal in Tagaytay City.

Two of the earthquakes peaked at magnitudes 3.2 and 2.3 on Monday morning local time. Local residents have been told not to approach the volcano within a 4.3-mile-wide (7km) radius of Taal. PHIVOLCS said: “These earthquakes signify magmatic activity beneath the Taal edifice that could lead to eruptive activity at the Main Crater.” The current alert level for Taal is 3, meaning an eruption is possible in the space of a few weeks. PHIVOLCS has maintained the alert level since January 26, after downgrading from alert level 4 – imminent danger of eruption.

On Tuesday, the fiery mountain on the southern edge of Luzon Island was spitting plumes of dirty steam and smoke.

The plumes were seen reaching heights of 164ft to 1,640ft (50m to 500m) before drifting off to the southwest. Taal volcano has also been venting toxic gases throughout Monday, spewing about 254 tons (231 tonnes) of sulphur dioxide. If the volcanic activity does not subside in the coming days, Taal volcano risks a third eruption this year.

The warning comes after Taal displaced hundreds of thousands of Luzon residents when it erupted on January 12 and January 13. According to the Philippines Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), more than 482,000 people have been affected by the eruptions. The highest number of evacuees came from Batangas in Calabarzon, where some 320,755 people were affected. Since the first eruption on January 12, the Philippines National Disaster Risk Education and Management Council said 1,936 earthquakes have rocked Taal. PHIVOLCS said on Monday: “DOST-PHIVOLCS reminds the public that sudden steam-driven and even weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall, and lethal volcanic gas expulsions can still occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island and nearby lakeshores.

“DOST-PHIVOLCS recommends that entry into the Taal Volcano Island as well as into areas over Taal Lake and communities west of the island within a 7km radius from the Main Crater must be strictly prohibited. “Local government units are advised to asses areas outside the 7km radius for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.” Additional warnings have been issued for people living alongside river channels where strong rain mixed with volcanic ash could develop into lahars – fast-moving and deadly mudslides of volcanic debris and ash. Residents of Luzon have also been warned of volcanic fissures splitting the ground open, “frequent ashfall and “minor earthquakes”.

