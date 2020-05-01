TABLE-Germany slashes GDP growth forecast to -6.3% for…

BERLIN, April 29 – The German government has slashed its economic growth forecast to -6.3% for this year due to the coronoavirus pandemic. This would be the deepest recession in post-war history. Below are key figures from the government’s growth forecast, according to a statement from the economy ministry. Figures show change in percentages, unless stated otherwise. 2019 2020 2021 GDP* 0.6 -6.3 5.2 Private consumption 1.6 -7.4 6.5 State consumption 2.6 3.7 1.3 Gross fixed capital 2.6 -5.0 3.5 – equipment 0.6 -15.1 8.7 – buildings 3.9 -1.0 1.1 – others 2.7 2.0 2.5 Exports 0.9 -11.6 7.6 Imports 1.9 -8.2 6.5 Domestic contribution 1.0 -4.5 4.6 Net foreign trade -0.4 -2.1 0.8 Inflation (CPI) 1.4 0.5 1.5 Employment 45.3 mln 44.9 mln 45.0 mln Unemployment 2.27 2.62 2.46 * unadjusted for calendar affects (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Cirsten Pahlke)