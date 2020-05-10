TABLE-S.Korea April exports plunge 24.3%, marks worst…

SEOUL, May 1 – Following are South Korea’s preliminary export and import figures for April, released by the government on Friday (rounded): April *March Balance ($ billion) -0.95 +4.59 Exports ($ billion) 36.92 46.69 (% growth vs yr ago) -24.3 -0.7 Imports ($ billion) 37.87 42.10 (% growth vs yr ago) -15.9 +0.3 Avg exports per working day -17.4 -6.9 (% growth vs yr ago) * Revised on April 16 NOTES: – Exports in April tumbled 24.3% in year-on-year terms, logging the sharpest decline since May 2009 when it fell 29.4%. – Reuters poll: April exports were forecast to plunge a median 25.4% year-on-year, while imports were seen dropping 17.1%, according to a Reuters poll of 11 economists. – There were 22 working days in April versus 24 days in the comparable month of 2019. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)