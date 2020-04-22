Table tennis-World Championships provisionally…

SEOUL, April 7 – The Table Tennis World Championships, which was postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, has been provisionally scheduled to be held in South Korea between Sept. 27 and Oct. 4, the sport’s governing body said on Tuesday.

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) had decided earlier this year that the event, which was originally scheduled to be held in March in the southern city of Busan, would be shifted to June following the COVID-19 outbreak.

The move followed the governing body’s decision to suspend all ITTF events and activities until June 30.

“The ITTF has been working in close cooperation with the Korea Table Tennis Association (KTTA) … in order to establish the new provisional dates and also have other optional dates to stage the World Championships, if necessary,” the ITTF said in a statement.

