Takumi Minamino explains why he was angry with himself after Liverpool’s win over Wolves

The Japan international made his league debut for Liverpool earlier this week.

Liverpool newboy Takmumi Minamino admits he was frustrated with how he performed on his Premier League debut. The £7.25million winter signing from Red Bull Salzburg made his Premier League bow on Thursday night in the Reds’ 2-1 win over Wolves.

The Japan international, however, failed to make an impact on the game – which didn’t go unnoticed by fans of the Merseyside club. When the 25-year-old did manage to get on the ball, he soon found himself outmuscled and hustled off the ball by the Wolves defence. Despite tasting victory in his maiden Premier League outing, Minamino was far from happy with his display – which he’s vowed to improve on in his next outing. “I feel the manager’s trust in me, so I really want to repay him,” Minamino said. “Personally, I’m not satisfied with my own performance [at Wolves], so I want to meet the expectations of the people who support me.

“I was mentally ready to go and all I was thinking was how to fit into the team smoothly and get into the game. “I don’t feel any pressure. I’m not sure how much expectation has been put on me, but I have nothing to lose. “I can play on either side, but it was more about how to link up with the full-backs. “If we can build a better understanding of each other, I’m sure it will get even better.

“They scored an equaliser after I came on, so I was desperate to contribute to the winning goal in any way I can. “After we scored the second goal, I made sure to keep it simple and defend solidly.” Minamino made his Liverpool debut in the Reds’ 1-0 win over Everton earlier this month. After the match, he said: “I’m happy that now I’m a part of this team. It was probably one of the most intense matches I’ve played, but I knew the Premier League would be like that so I wasn’t surprised.

“The way we press aggressively, the way we press back, the way we use the space between lines is similar to Salzburg. “But the system is not the same so I have to understand the difference and fit myself into this team. “I think this is the best stadium for a footballer. The fans were great and I’m just glad we won.’ Minamino and his Liverpool team-mates will be back in action tomorrow afternoon, taking on Shrewsbury in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

