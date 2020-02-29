Taliban and US conclude agreement on file and withdrawal of American troops

Earlier, the Taliban had already concluded a sort of cease-fire with the Americans. “That was a test to show that they can be trusted and that they have power over their fighters in all regions,” explains correspondent Aletta André. “And we succeeded, 90 percent fewer cases of violence were registered.”

The question is how international terrorist networks will develop in Afghanistan after this agreement, and what influence the Taliban have on these networks. André: “This is how IS has grown in Afghanistan in recent years, also thanks to former Taliban fighters who do not think the Taliban is radical enough. It is unclear how much influence the Taliban has on terrorist organizations. All the more so because it is not yet clear what role they will play. play in the administration of Afghanistan. “

Today’s agreement does not mean that there is peace in Afghanistan; In addition to the Kabul government, al-Qaeda and IS have also been excluded from the negotiations.

Who are the Taliban and what do they want?