Tamra Judge Reveals Which ‘RHOC’ Cast Member Could Be Fired Next

January was a rough month for “The Real Housewives of Orange County” cast and fans alike.

After weeks of speculation about a cast shakeup for Season 15 of the Bravo show, it was revealed that two veterans would not be returning — Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson.

Now, almost two months following the news, All About The Real Housewives reported that the duo sat down for the “Whoop It Up With Vicki” podcast and revealed that another cast member could be next on the chopping block.

“Shannon’s [Beador] all worried, like, ‘I don’t know how long I’m going to last on the show,'” Tamra confessed. “And I said, ‘Listen, we’ve paved the way for what you to be doing what you are doing now. We’re paving the way for your next gig.'”

Tamra also discussed a rumor that the show’s producers are cutting back on extravagant trips for the cast.

“I heard that international trips for the [‘RHOC’] are a no go anymore. I don’t know if it’s true. I think it’s budget,” Tamra explained. “You figure they just got an extra couple million dollars getting rid of us. Give them a good trip, Bravo!”

Currently, it seems that Shannon will return to films Season 15 of “RHOC” along with Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

With two of the OG’s gone, there has been speculation as to who would take their place. Although nothing has been officially announced, fans have still been able to come up with some interesting theories on who the new cast members might be.

One Twitter user, in particular, Reed with the Read, narrowed it down to three Orange County ladies with links to the current reality stars.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” Season 15 is expected to air later this year.