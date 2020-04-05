Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has registered again as a doctor to help out during Covid-19

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has rejoined the medical register as a doctor to offer his services to the HSE during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He is due to work one session a week for the HSE in an area suited to his qualifications.

“Dr Varadkar rejoined the Medical Register last month. He has offered his services to the HSE for one session a week in areas that are within his scope of practice,” a government spokesperson confirmed to TheJournal.ie.

“Many of his family and friends are working in the health service. He wanted to help out even in a small way.”

Varadkar rejoined the Medical Council register last month, the Irish Times first reported this evening.

He is registered under Dr Leo Eric Varadkar and first joined the register in July 2004.

Prior to his career in politics, the Taoiseach studied medicine and worked as a doctor for a number of years.