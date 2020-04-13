Taoiseach rejoins clinical register to aid coronavirus …

Ireland’s premier is making a return to the health and wellness service to aid in the fight against coronavirus.

Leo Varadkar is a professional clinical physician yet has been working full-time in politics in current years.

He has now rejoined the clinical register to offer his services and will certainly work one session a week.

The Taoiseach was one of thousands throughout Ireland that answered the call to return to the wellness sector.

A representative informed the news agency: “Dr Varadkar rejoined the medical register last month.

“He has provided his solutions to the HSE for one session a week in locations that are within his range of technique.

“Many of his friends and family are functioning in the health and wellness service. He wished to assist even in a tiny method.”