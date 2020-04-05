Target Store Changes: Customer Limits, Employee Face Masks, Gloves, And More During Coronavirus Pandemic

Target (TGT) has undergone another round of changes at its stores to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting on Saturday, Target said it will limit the number of people inside its stores, when needed, based on the square footage of these locations. When this metering is needed, customers will be assisted to a designated waiting area outside, where social distancing will be observed with set markets until it is safe to go inside the store.

Target has also added signage, floor decals, and audio messages to remind customers about social distancing while in its stores.

Customers of Target will also see store workers wearing disposable face masks and gloves during their shift. The retailer has also added Plexiglass partitions at its checkout lanes and other stations.

“We’re incredibly proud of the commitment our more than 350,000 frontline team members have demonstrated to ensure millions of guests can count on Target, and we’ll continue to focus our efforts on supporting them,” John Mulligan, Target’s chief operating officer said in a statement.

“The measures we’re announcing today are aimed at ensuring we are creating a safe environment for the guests who continue to turn to Target, while also providing our team with additional resources as they fulfill an essential service in communities across the country.”

Target previously announced that it was changing its store hours during the COVID-19 pandemic, now closing at 9 p.m. daily. The company has also designated the first hour of operation every Wednesday as special hours for senior shoppers.

Shares of Target stock were dwon 2.10% as of 11:15 a.m. EDT on Friday.