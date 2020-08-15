Tax perk: How some Britons could save hundreds each year – but these rules apply

TAX breaks can be of great benefit to those who are eligible for them, and some Britons may be able to save hundreds of pounds each year via one particular form of tax break.

From cutting costs on weekly food shops to making money work harder in savings accounts, there’s a whole host of things to think about when it comes to household finances. For some, making the most of tax breaks may also pay rewards too.

The Marriage Allowance, for instance, is something which some couples who are married or in a civil partnership may be able to benefit from. However, it’s important to note that cohabiting couples who are not married or in a civil partnership are not able to claim the Marriage Allowance. It’s something which Martin Gurney, a partner at Haines Watts Swindon, has highlighted. Speaking to Express.co.uk, he said: “Marriage Allowance is one of those emotive subjects that divides opinion – those who argue that it is less relevant in a modern society; versus those who argue that the government should be rewarding those who have opted for marriage/civil partnership.

“So what is it and what is it worth? “Marriage Allowance is aimed at low income households. “It enables an individual to transfer part of their Personal Allowance to their spouse/civil partner, with the intention of reducing the couple’s overall liability to tax. “The Personal Allowance is currently £12,500 and the Marriage Allowance transfer is currently fixed at £1,250.

“As a result, the maximum reduction in a couple’s tax liabilities is £250.” While up to £250 could be saved overall as a couple via this tax break in the current tax year, there are some criteria the couple must fulfil. Mr Gurney continued: “As with most tax allowances, there are some rules, the most important of which are: Both individuals need to make an election

Both individuals must not be liable to tax at the higher rate [higher rate tax currently starts at income in excess of £50,000]

The individual ‘giving up’ the £1,250 allowance must have been born after April 5, 1935.”

He added: “This last point is important because, for individuals born before that date, there is instead (confusingly!) a Married Couples Allowance which is typically more generous.” Despite the potential savings, it’s estimated that many couples may well be missing out, as Kay Ingram, Director of Public Policy at LEBC Group, explained. “HMRC estimate that there could be more than a million couples eligible for this tax allowance who have not yet claimed it,” Ms Ingram told Express.co.uk. “Many more may become eligible if as a result of furlough or redundancy their incomes fall.”