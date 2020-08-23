Tax Refund: How Britons can check if they are owed by HMRC next month

TAX REFUNDS provide Britons with money back if they have paid too much tax. And there is an important and upcoming date for people to bear in mind.

Tax refunds are widely welcomed by people across the UK who may have overpaid on tax for numerous reasons. Some of the most common include starting a new job, an error in a tax code, or being a pensioner with more than one occupational arrangement. Whatever the reason, HMRC will inform Britons if they have paid the correct amount or not.

And if there is an issue, then this can be rectified in due course. Individuals who are due to receive a tax refund, otherwise known as a tax rebate, from HMRC can expect to receive a letter in the post telling them more. The letter, referred to as a P800, helps Britons understand if they have paid too much or too little in tax. While P800 letters can only be issued after the tax year ends in April, they usually take a while to arrive.

Indeed, many people tend to receive this correspondence in September – which is just around the corner, so Britons should keep on the look out for a letter. To provide further clarity on the issue, people can use the government’s tool on claiming a tax refund. The tool can be accessed online and explains how tax refunds can be claimed. The government website explains: “You may be able to get a tax refund (rebate) if you’ve paid too much tax. Use this service to see how to claim if you paid too much.”

Examples cited on paying too much tax include pension payments, redundancy payments, a self-assessment tax return, and pay from a current or previous job. When claiming online, Britons will be prompted to provide the government with information on what they paid too much tax on. They will then be provided with additional information which can assist with their individual circumstances. In some cases, people will be required to call HMRC if they have overpaid tax, or fill out additional documentation. But in many cases, a claim can also be made online. For those who choose to use the online service to claim, they can expect the money to drop into their bank account within five days.