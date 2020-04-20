Taylor Swift Cancels All 2020 Live Performances In US, Brazil Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Taylor Swift decided to cancel all her live performances this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The “Shake It Off” singer has decided to wrap up her schedule for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic by canceling all her upcoming live performances. Swift announced her decision on Twitter.

“I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision,” Swift wrote.

“Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”

Swift recognized the unprecedented challenge brought by the coronavirus in the global community. Her priority is the safety and well-being of her fans, so she decided to cancel her concerts because the health organizations and governments around the world have been discouraging large public gatherings for a period of time.

“With many events through the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year,” the message read.

Swift’s shows in Brazil and the United States have been rescheduled and will take place in 2021 with the dates to be announced later this year. Those who purchased tickets for her concert need not worry because the tickets of each show will be transferred to a new show date without action on the part of the ticket holders.

For fans who wish to have refunds, they will be available starting May 1 subject to Ticketmaster terms. Ticketmaster will be sending emails with instructions to help those who wish to request one.

“Thank you so much for understanding. We look forward to seeing you all, happy and healthy, in the future,” the message concluded.

Swift was among the performers of Lady Gaga’s star-studded “One World: Together at Home” concert. The other celebrities who supported the virtual concert included Paul McCartney, Celine Dion, Elton John, Chris Martin, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Kacey Musgraves, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Christine and the Queens, and many more.

Lady Gaga has raised $35 million for the coronavirus battle prior the virtual concert. The “Poker Face” songsterss has already done a lot of inspiring works over the years before the COVID-19 outbreak.