Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn Getting Married: Couple Talks About Future, Marriage, Source Says

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are already planning to get married.

An insider told Us Weekly that Swift and Alwyn have already talked about their future together and they are both open to the idea of spending forever with each other. In fact, they have decided that they will “definitely” get married but haven’t set a date yet.

“[They] have talked about their future and marriage,” the insider said. “They don’t have a set deadline in place, but they’re very much in love.”

Swift and Alwyn have been dating since 2017. They have kept their romance low-key, but the “Love Story” singer knows that her boyfriend is always there for her.

“Taylor considers Joe one of the only safe constants in her life. He has always been a huge support and stuck by her,” the source continued.

Even if Swift and Alwyn are not very visible they made a few public appearances together. The “You Belong With Me” songstress was there when the “Harriet” actor celebrated his 29th birthday in February. They also appeared on NME Awards in England together.

In Netflix’s documentary “Miss Americana,” Swift opened up about her relationship with Alwyn and explained why they decided to keep it private.

“I also was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life,” she admitted in the film. “We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. Even though it was really horrible, I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy.”

Swift has sparked engagement rumors when she teased her fans with her album’s title track “Lover.” She shared a line of the song on Instagram which read, “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well, to end up with you.” It came with a photo of Swift posing for what appears to be like a ballet move and fans noticed that there is a string on her finger.

Swift also liked a Tumblr post that connected the lyrics to the wedding rhyme. However, the two never made any engagement announcement.

Meanwhile, Swift’s unedited phone call with Kanye West has made the rounds online. It showed that Swift was telling the truth and that she did not give her consent to the “Stronger” rapper to call her “b——.” Several Twitter users showed their support to the “Reputation” singer by using the hashtag “#TaylorToldTheTruth.”