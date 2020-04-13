Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn Wedding Rumors: Singer Reportedly Excited To Get Married, Invited Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been successful in keeping details of their relationship under wraps. In fact, the “Look What You Made Me Do” hitmaker and “The Sense of an Ending” actor never talked about their relationship during interviews as they want to keep everything as private as possible. Despite this, numerous issues and malicious rumors keep hounding Taylor and Joe’s relationship.

Heat Magazine, in its April 11, 2020 issue, reported that Taylor and Joe are planning for their wedding already. The “You Need to Calm Down” singer and “Bill Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” star have been dating for four years and they are, reportedly, considering to settle down very soon. A source told the entertainment news publication that Taylor wants the alleged wedding ceremony to take place in north London, where Joe lives.

“Taylor has decided that she wants a small pub wedding with Joe and just a handful of their friends and family. While part of her has always wanted a big fairy-tale wedding near her home [in Rhode Island in the US], her relationship with Joe has completely changed her views on love it’s made her think twice about why she wanted a big day like that and who it was really for,” the insider claimed.

“She knows that Joe is much happier away from the spotlight and loves his quiet life in the UK. It’s become an escape for her, too – she loves just hanging out in north London with Joe and his mates. She feels as though she can really disappear and get away from all the pressures she faces as a pop star. Of course, she knows she’s going to be letting down some of her extended family and a lot of her famous friends because not everyone is going to get an invite to the wedding, but she’s hoping they can do a bigger celebration in the US later instead,” it went on.

The same tipster said that Taylor Swift plans to keep the guest list short since she knows that Joe Alwyn wants a private and intimate ceremony. Aside from her mom, Andrea, father, Scott, and brother, Austin, the “You Belong with Me” singer is, reportedly, inviting Selena Gomez. Most fans are aware that Taylor and Selena have been BFFs for years already and it may not come as a surprise if the songstress even chooses the Disney alum to become her maid of honor. The informant claimed Taylor can’t wait to call herself Mrs. Alwyn.

Both Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have yet to comment on these reports. However, with Heat Magazine’s history of creating reports based on the claims of its anonymous and unreliable sources, this could be another work of fiction waiting to be debunked. So, avid followers of the couple should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, Taylor, per The Daily Mail, paid tribute to her brother in honor of the National Siblings Day. The “Shake It Off” hitmaker posted a snap of herself and Austin during her 30th birthday bash. He even called the actor her “best pal” in the caption.

“It’s National Siblings Day! My brother @austinkingsleyswift is one of my best pals, and I’m really proud of him because he’s in a film that came out today called We Summon The Darkness (which he also co-produced). Photo by Gigi. My facial expression by 3 glasses of wine,” Taylor Swift wrote on Instagram.